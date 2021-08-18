Afghanistan: Consul says saw 'dramatic' scenes

ROME, AUG 18 - The Italian consul in Kabul on Wednesday said he and his staff had witnessed dramatic scenes in the Afghan capital as Afghans tried to flee the Taliban who have retaken the Asian country after a 20-year US-led mission. "Sadly we had to witness dramatic scenes," Tommaso Claudi told ANSA. "But we succeeded in conditions of absolute emergency in bringing home our nationals and some of our Afghan collaborators who in these years have enabled us to operate in a difficult context," added Claudi, who has stayed in Kabul to maintain contact with the foreign ministry in Rome and manage re-entry operations after a first airlift flight landed in Rome Monday along with other diplomatic staff, nationals, and the first 20 Afghans. "In Afghanistan we are witnessing a great humanitarian tragedy and we are all giving the maximum, putting all our hearts and professionalism we are capable of (into the evacuation effort)". Claudi added that "the Farnesina (foreign ministry) machine has not stopped for a second and has continued to operate without pause, in close liaison with the Italian and international military chain. "We are continually monitoring the evolution of the situation and we are in constant touch with the rest of the embassy in Kabul which, after the return to Italy from Afghanistan, immediately set up again at the Farnesina and is already fully operational". Working with US military staff at Kabul airport, Italian forces had also succeeded in getting staff form the Veronesi medical foundation into Kabul airport to help with the situation, Claudi said. Thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the country despite Taliban pledges that those who worked with the multinational mission will not be hurt as the militants try to project a more moderate image compared to their brutal previous regime. "The priority now is to protect civilians," added Claudi. (ANSA).