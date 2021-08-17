Martedì 17 Agosto 2021 | 19:21

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
MODENA
ROME
PALERMO
ROME
VATICAN CITY
ROME
ROVIGO
ROME

2021 new 'annus horribilis' for forest fires

Over 140,000 hectares up in smoke, 2017 record surpassed

2021 new 'annus horribilis' for forest fires

ROME, AUG 17 - 2021 has so far been Italy's new 'annus horribilis' for forest fires, surpassing the previous record worst of 2017, the European Commission's European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) said Tuesday. Over 140,000 hectares of forest have gone up in smoke since the start of the year, an area as big as the cities of Venice, Genoa, Turin, L'Aquila and Naples put together, the report said. In the whole of 2017 some 141,000 hectares burned down in mostly arson fires. In 2018 14,00 hectares were torched, 37,000 in 2019 and 53,000 in 2020. (ANSA).

