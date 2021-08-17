Martedì 17 Agosto 2021 | 17:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 5,273 new cases, 54 more victims

COVID: 5,273 new cases, 54 more victims

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Draghi-Merkel on humanitarian protection

Afghanistan: Draghi-Merkel on humanitarian protection

 
MODENA
Soccer: Locatelli to move from Sassuolo to Juve

Soccer: Locatelli to move from Sassuolo to Juve

 
ROME
Aurelia highway blocked by burning tank truck at Capalbio

Aurelia highway blocked by burning tank truck at Capalbio

 
PALERMO
Almost 1,000 coffins left unburied in Palermo

Almost 1,000 coffins left unburied in Palermo

 
ROME
Soccer: Juan Jesus takes Napoli medical

Soccer: Juan Jesus takes Napoli medical

 
VATICAN CITY
Selfish thinking root of all evil tweets pope

Selfish thinking root of all evil tweets pope

 
ROME
Famed pink sand of Sardinian island being sold on Web

Famed pink sand of Sardinian island being sold on Web

 
ROVIGO
Owl hit kills motorbike rider

Owl hit kills motorbike rider

 
ROME
Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

 
ROME
Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

MODENA

Soccer: Locatelli to move from Sassuolo to Juve

Final details being hashed out say sources close to deal

Soccer: Locatelli to move from Sassuolo to Juve

MODENA, AUG 17 - Surprise Italy Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli is set to move from Sassuolo to Juventus, sources said Tuesday ahead of the likely imminent announcement of the deal. The sources said the final details had yet to be hashed out but all that was lacking was the joint announcement by the Emilia-Romagna club and the Turin giants. They said the deal would probably be a two-year loan with a buyout clause. Juventus have been pressing Sassuolo to sell or loan them the unexpected Euro 2020 standout ever since the Azzurri lifted the trophy in a shoot-out against England. The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 second group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last 16 berth for the eventual champions. Sassuolo reportedly wanted 60 milllion euros for the player, whose value has jumped due to his first Italy brace, against the Swiss. Locatelli, who has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances, has played 67 times for Sassuolo since 2019 and scored four goals for the Emilia-Romagna outfit. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it