Soccer: Locatelli to move from Sassuolo to Juve

MODENA, AUG 17 - Surprise Italy Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli is set to move from Sassuolo to Juventus, sources said Tuesday ahead of the likely imminent announcement of the deal. The sources said the final details had yet to be hashed out but all that was lacking was the joint announcement by the Emilia-Romagna club and the Turin giants. They said the deal would probably be a two-year loan with a buyout clause. Juventus have been pressing Sassuolo to sell or loan them the unexpected Euro 2020 standout ever since the Azzurri lifted the trophy in a shoot-out against England. The Lecce-born midfielder, 23, scored twice in Italy's 3-0 second group stage win over Switzerland to help secure a last 16 berth for the eventual champions. Sassuolo reportedly wanted 60 milllion euros for the player, whose value has jumped due to his first Italy brace, against the Swiss. Locatelli, who has scored three times for Italy in 15 appearances, has played 67 times for Sassuolo since 2019 and scored four goals for the Emilia-Romagna outfit. (ANSA).