Afghanistan: Draghi-Merkel on humanitarian protection

ROME, AUG 17 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday conferred by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on humanitarian protection for Afghans who worked with Italian and German institutions and the most vulnerable categories, starting with women, sources said. The conversation also touched on possible initiatives to be taken in the EU, G7 and G20 ambits in favour of stability and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms established over the course of the US-led mission of the last 20 years. The conversation took place amid the worsening of the situation in Afghanistan and in the framework of international contacts on the crisis, which has seen the Taliban sweep back into power at an unexpectedly fast pace after the withdrawal of western forces. (ANSA).