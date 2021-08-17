COVID: 5,273 new cases, 54 more victims

ROME, AUG 17 - There have been 5,273 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the past 24 hours, and 54 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 3,674 new cases and 24 more victims Monday. Some 238,073 more tests have been done, compared to 74,021 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 4.9% to 2.2%. Intensive care cases have risen 19 to 423 and hospital admission are up 138 to 3,472. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,449,606, and the death toll 128,510. The recovered and discharged are 4,191,980, up 4,794 on Monday. The currently positive are129,116, up 420. (ANSA).