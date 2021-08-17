Martedì 17 Agosto 2021 | 17:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 5,273 new cases, 54 more victims

COVID: 5,273 new cases, 54 more victims

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Draghi-Merkel on humanitarian protection

Afghanistan: Draghi-Merkel on humanitarian protection

 
MODENA
Soccer: Locatelli to move from Sassuolo to Juve

Soccer: Locatelli to move from Sassuolo to Juve

 
ROME
Aurelia highway blocked by burning tank truck at Capalbio

Aurelia highway blocked by burning tank truck at Capalbio

 
PALERMO
Almost 1,000 coffins left unburied in Palermo

Almost 1,000 coffins left unburied in Palermo

 
ROME
Soccer: Juan Jesus takes Napoli medical

Soccer: Juan Jesus takes Napoli medical

 
VATICAN CITY
Selfish thinking root of all evil tweets pope

Selfish thinking root of all evil tweets pope

 
ROME
Famed pink sand of Sardinian island being sold on Web

Famed pink sand of Sardinian island being sold on Web

 
ROVIGO
Owl hit kills motorbike rider

Owl hit kills motorbike rider

 
ROME
Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

 
ROME
Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Aurelia highway blocked by burning tank truck at Capalbio

Column of smoke visible for miles around

Aurelia highway blocked by burning tank truck at Capalbio

ROME, AUG 17 - The Aurelia highway, one of the main coastal roads north out of Rome, was blocked by a burning tank truck at the liberal seaside watering hole of Capalbio on Tuesday, local sources said. The petrol tanker lorry reportedly burst into flames at a petrol station. A column of smoke could be seen for miles around. Fire teams rushed to the scene. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it