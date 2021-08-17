Aurelia highway blocked by burning tank truck at Capalbio

COVID: 5,273 new cases, 54 more victims
ROME
17 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 17 - The Aurelia highway, one of the main coastal roads north out of Rome, was blocked by a burning tank truck at the liberal seaside watering hole of Capalbio on Tuesday, local sources said. The petrol tanker lorry reportedly burst into flames at a petrol station. A column of smoke could be seen for miles around. Fire teams rushed to the scene. (ANSA).
