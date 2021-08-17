Soccer: Juan Jesus takes Napoli medical

ROME, AUG 17 - Former Brazil defender Juan Jesus on Tuesday took a medical for his move from AS Roma to Napoli. Central defender or left-back Jesus, 30, won four caps between 2012 and 2013. The former Internacional and Inter player turned out 71 times for Roma from 2016 until his contract ran out on June 30. He scored one goal for the Giallorossi. Jesus, who is set sign a one-year contract with Napoli, will be reunited with his old Roma boss Luciano Spalletti in Naples. (ANSA).