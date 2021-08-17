Selfish thinking root of all evil tweets pope

VATICAN CITY, AUG 17 - Selfish thinking is the root of all evil, Pope Francis tweeted Tuesday. "God does not come to free us from problems, which always recur, but to save us from the real problem, which is the lack of love," the tweet said. "This is the profound cause of our personal, social, international, and environmental ills. "Thinking only of ourselves is the father of all evils". (ANSA).