Owl hit kills motorbike rider

ROVIGO, AUG 17 - An Italian motorcycle rider and professional water polo player died when an owl hit his helmet and caused him to fall to his death near Rovigo in Veneto on Monday night, sources said Tuesday. Nico Duò, 24, from Ariano Polesine near Rovigo, was hit by the flying fowl at Ariano and knocked off his Ducati. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries soon after arrival there. An autopsy has been ordered. Duò's water polo team, PN Pallanuoto Padova of Padua, said "there are no words to comment such a tragedy, only deep sadness. "The PN Padovanuoto is close to Nico's family and friends in this time of grief". (ANSA).