Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

ROME, AUG 17 - The Kabul hospital of warzone medical NGO Emergency on Monday took in a further eight wounded and nine dead, four of them from firefights at the Afghanistan capital's airport, medical coordinator Alberto Zanin said Tuesday. "In the last 24 hours we have received 63 people: 46 got treatment in the ER and were taken to other hospitals," he said. "We are only admitting patients in life-threatening condition. "At the moment the beds occupied are 99". (ANSA).