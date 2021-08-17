Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

ROME, AUG 17 - President Sergio Mattarella is returning home after a Sardinian seaside holiday on Tuesday, presidential sources said. The president, who turned 80 last month, has spent 10 days at Alghero, a guest at the ceremonial villa of the Italian air force at Porto Conte. Mattarella spent his time relaxing, taking boat tours of the sights of the marine reserve of Capo Caccia and Isola Piana, going on other tourist visits, and holding meetings with institutional figures and making public outings. (ANSA).