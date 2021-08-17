Kabul embassy recreated at foreign ministry in Rome

ROME, AUG 17 - Italy's Kabul embassy has been recreated at the foreign ministry in Rome, the Farnesina said Tuesday. It said the embassy was already operational under Ambassador Vittorio Sandalli. Sandalli returned from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover Monday along with about 70 other diplomatic staff and Italian nationals, and around 20 Afghan former collaborators who have been brought to Rome to escape reprisals by the Islamist militants. The reconstituted embassy is monitoring the situation on the ground in close liaison with Italy's European partners ahead of Tuesday's meeting of EU foreign ministers, the Farnesina said. Furthermore, it said, an Italian diplomatic post at Kabul airport continues to be operational, in close liaison with the Italian and international military chain of command. photo: Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (ANSA).