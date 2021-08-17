Martedì 17 Agosto 2021 | 14:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

 
ROME
Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

 
ROME
'Gino, I'm afraid' says Afghan kid in Rome mural

'Gino, I'm afraid' says Afghan kid in Rome mural

 
ROME
Kabul embassy recreated at foreign ministry in Rome

Kabul embassy recreated at foreign ministry in Rome

 
ROME
Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

 
ROME
Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

 
ROME
Unions reject 'unilateral' Green Pass canteen moves

Unions reject 'unilateral' Green Pass canteen moves

 
ROME
Sardinia surpasses COVID ICU threshold

Sardinia surpasses COVID ICU threshold

 
NAPLES
'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

 
ROME
Italians scared by climate crisis, want action - major study

Italians scared by climate crisis, want action - major study

 
ROME
COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

ROME

Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

Floods hit Veneto, Friuli, Alto Adige

Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

ROME, AUG 17 - Storms are sweeping into Italy from the north to break the recent baking heatwave caused by the Lucifer anticyclone. Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused flooding, traffic disruption and crop damage in the northeast so far. There have been over 200 requests for intervention in Veneto. Fire teams have been called out another 200 times in Alto Adige. A similar number of interventions was made overnight by fire crews in Friuli because of a deluge that hit a broad area between the provinces of Pordenone and Udine. The River Oglio broke its banks near Brescia. Meanwhile the rest of Italy continued to suffer intense heat with Palermo on red alert. And there were further forest fires in Sardinia, in the Gallura region. Widespread rain and some violent thunderstorms are set to break the recent baking heat wave in the north of Italy, forecasters said Sunday. The worst of the downfalls are set to hit Piedmont and Lombardy late Monday and then spread to Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The weather front will be marked by intense downpours, local hail storms, frequent lightning strikes and gale-force winds, forecasters said. The civil protection department has issued a weather alert for the four regions. A yellow alert is in place Monday for storm risk in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and much of Lombardy and Piedmont. The www.iLMeteo.it website said Monday that the Lucifer heat wave that has had Italy in its grasp over the last week will start easing with the arrival of cooler north Atlantic air Monday, taking temperatures back down 10-12 degrees to seasonal averages after setting a record of almost 49 degrees C in Sicily. The cooler air will spread from the north, with accompanying rainstorms, to the centre on Tuesday and the rest of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, the website said. But it will be a brief respite and temperatures will rise back to 33-35 degrees C at the weekend, www.iLMeteo.it said. On Monday some seven cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence were on red heat alert, while on Tuesday only Palermo will be on that level of alert for heat. Summer forest arson fires continued to blaze Monday and two agriturismi and a home were evacuated near Perugia. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it