Martedì 17 Agosto 2021 | 14:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

 
ROME
Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

 
ROME
'Gino, I'm afraid' says Afghan kid in Rome mural

'Gino, I'm afraid' says Afghan kid in Rome mural

 
ROME
Kabul embassy recreated at foreign ministry in Rome

Kabul embassy recreated at foreign ministry in Rome

 
ROME
Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

 
ROME
Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

 
ROME
Unions reject 'unilateral' Green Pass canteen moves

Unions reject 'unilateral' Green Pass canteen moves

 
ROME
Sardinia surpasses COVID ICU threshold

Sardinia surpasses COVID ICU threshold

 
NAPLES
'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

 
ROME
Italians scared by climate crisis, want action - major study

Italians scared by climate crisis, want action - major study

 
ROME
COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

ROME

Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

Citizens averted very serious consequences says Mattarella

Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

ROME, AUG 17 - There was an arson attack on a presidential estate near Rome on Tuesday morning, police said amid a wave of forest fires in Italy. Arsonists threw lit firestarters over the external wall of the Castelporziano Estate, the summer residence of President Sergio Mattarella and his predecessors. Some trees and a small portion of Mediterranean maquis brush and some bushes caught fire, police said. Forest rangers and fire crews rushed to put out the blaze. Fortunately, police said, the damage was restricted to around 20 square metres of burnt land. President Mattarella, sources said, reiterated his condemnation of criminal acts that strike the civilian community and thanked the citizens who reported the fire, saying that extremely serious consequences had been averted by their prompt intervention. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it