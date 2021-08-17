Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

ROME, AUG 17 - There was an arson attack on a presidential estate near Rome on Tuesday morning, police said amid a wave of forest fires in Italy. Arsonists threw lit firestarters over the external wall of the Castelporziano Estate, the summer residence of President Sergio Mattarella and his predecessors. Some trees and a small portion of Mediterranean maquis brush and some bushes caught fire, police said. Forest rangers and fire crews rushed to put out the blaze. Fortunately, police said, the damage was restricted to around 20 square metres of burnt land. President Mattarella, sources said, reiterated his condemnation of criminal acts that strike the civilian community and thanked the citizens who reported the fire, saying that extremely serious consequences had been averted by their prompt intervention. (ANSA).