Unions reject 'unilateral' Green Pass canteen moves

ROME, AUG 17 - Italian trade unions on Tuesday rejected moves by businesses to enforce the COVID Green Pass requirement for entering company canteens. "We will never accept any disparity of treatment between the workplace and canteens," said Fim, Fiom and Uilm. They also said an alleged lack of clarity in enforcing the new vaccine passport was "unacceptable". Last week a factory near Turin dropped a plan to make having the Green Pass vaccine passport obligatory to access the works canteen after unions called a strike over the issue. Hanon Systems said it had "immediately" withdrawn the plan to make the Green Pass necessary to enter the canteen of the factory at Campiglione Fenile. Davide Provenzano of the Fim Cisl union said the outcome was a "great victory" and called off the two-hour strike that had been set to take place on Friday. (ANSA).