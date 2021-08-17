Martedì 17 Agosto 2021 | 14:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

Emergency's Kabul hospital takes in 8 more hurt, 9 dead

 
ROME
Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

Mattarella returning home after Sardinia holiday

 
ROME
'Gino, I'm afraid' says Afghan kid in Rome mural

'Gino, I'm afraid' says Afghan kid in Rome mural

 
ROME
Kabul embassy recreated at foreign ministry in Rome

Kabul embassy recreated at foreign ministry in Rome

 
ROME
Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

Arson attack on presidential estate near Rome

 
ROME
Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

Storms sweep in from north to break heatwave

 
ROME
Unions reject 'unilateral' Green Pass canteen moves

Unions reject 'unilateral' Green Pass canteen moves

 
ROME
Sardinia surpasses COVID ICU threshold

Sardinia surpasses COVID ICU threshold

 
NAPLES
'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

 
ROME
Italians scared by climate crisis, want action - major study

Italians scared by climate crisis, want action - major study

 
ROME
COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

NAPLES

'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

Inscription confirms Greek presence in ancient city

'Unique' tomb with semi-mummified body found at Pompeii

NAPLES, AUG 17 - A "unique" tomb containing a semi-mummified body has been found at Pompeii, officials said Tuesday. The body dates back to a time when dead bodies were always incinerated in the ancient Roman city near Naples. Instead, in this case, the body was semi-mummified and placed in a burial chamber in the tomb. Also found was an inscription confirming that Greek was spoken in the theatres of the Roman colony on the Bay of Naples, destroyed and preserved by an eruption from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. "A lot is expected of the new find," Pompei archaeological park director Gabriel Zuchtriegel and Valencia university archaeologist Llorenç Alapont told ANSA. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said "Pompeii never stops amazing us, it is the pride of Italy". Former Pompeii director Massimo Osanna said the Greek inscription "is an extremely interesting testimony, which must be linked to the others that we have of the presence of Greeks and above all Greek culture in Pompeii". He said that Greek culture, especially its artists and its classic plays, was "all the rage in Pompeii". The discovery of the mysterious tomb of the freed slave Marcus Venerius Secundio, Osanna said, is in some ways "confirmation of the triumph of Greece in the highest milieux of the Latin colony". Alapont, the Valencia university archaeologist, said the man in the tomb "may well have had himself buried and even embalmed with the precise intention of preserving his body from the moisture of the grave". He said "the tomb at the Sarno gate is really an extraordinary discovery because of all the information it can give us, a unique burial for that era in Pompeii, and it may in some ways also change our knowledge on the rules of death rites in the Roman world". Marcus Venerius Secundio was a freed slave who had previously been a guardian of the Temple of Venus in Pompeii, a very important monument because the Romans named the city after that deity. He had also been a 'minister' of the Augustali priests and finally, after his liberation, also an Augustale himself, one of the college of priests of the imperial cult. He had earned enough money to pick a tomb in a very prestigious site, Alapont said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it