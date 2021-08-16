Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021 | 18:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

 
CNR in Milan develops super computer that beats Google

CNR in Milan develops super computer that beats Google

 
VERONA
Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

 
BERGAMO
Girl, 15, stabs mother to death

Girl, 15, stabs mother to death

 
TURIN
Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

 
AGRIGENTO
Sicilian town council ex-head shot to death

Sicilian town council ex-head shot to death

 
SIENA
Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

 
ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

 
ROME
Man, 25, found dead in lake after rave party

Man, 25, found dead in lake after rave party

 
ROME
COVID: 12-18-yr-olds start getting jabs without booking

COVID: 12-18-yr-olds start getting jabs without booking

 
ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

Positivity rate up from 3.5% to 4.9%

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

ROME, AUG 16 - There have been 3,674 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 24 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 5,664 new cases and 19 more victims on Sunday. Some 74,021more tests have been done, compared with 160,870 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 3.5% to 4.9%. Intensive care cases were up 20 to 404 and hospital admissions up 172 to 3,334. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,444,338, and the death toll 128,456. The recovered and discharged are 4,187,186, up 3,477 on Sunday. The currently positive are 128,696, up 168. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it