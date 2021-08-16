COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

ROME, AUG 16 - There have been 3,674 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 24 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 5,664 new cases and 19 more victims on Sunday. Some 74,021more tests have been done, compared with 160,870 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 3.5% to 4.9%. Intensive care cases were up 20 to 404 and hospital admissions up 172 to 3,334. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,444,338, and the death toll 128,456. The recovered and discharged are 4,187,186, up 3,477 on Sunday. The currently positive are 128,696, up 168. (ANSA).