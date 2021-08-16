Girl, 15, stabs mother to death

BERGAMO, AUG 16 - A 15-year-old girl stabbed her 43-year-old mother to death with a knife thrust to the chest at Treviglio near Bergamo on Saturday night. After stabbing the woman, a clerk in an accountant's office in the town, the girl phoned police saying "I need help, I've hurt mum", according to local reports. An emergency crew rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for the victim. She was named as Manuela Guerini. The incident happened after a row over house work not done, police said. After she was rebuked the girl allegedly seized a kitchen knife and planted it in her mother's chest. (ANSA).