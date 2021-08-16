Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

VERONA, AUG 16 - Europe's oldest chimp, Judy, has died at the age of 49 in her zoo at Bussolengo near Verona, sources said at the weekend. "The oldest chimpanzee in Europe, born in 1972, closed her eyes and fell asleep for good at 09:32 Friday," the Veronese zoo said. The all-time longevity record for a European chimp is held by another female animal who lived to 58 in a Barcelona zoo. Judy was well-loved and respected by her companions, the Bussolengo zoo said. Her death alarmed her fellow chimps who vainly tried to revive her before seeking help from their keepers. Judy's age made her hard of hearing and "her way of screwing up her eyes after she finally recognised a voice made her even sweeter," said the zoo's research and conservation chief, Caterina Spiezio. (ANSA).