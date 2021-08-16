Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021 | 18:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

 
CNR in Milan develops super computer that beats Google

CNR in Milan develops super computer that beats Google

 
VERONA
Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

 
BERGAMO
Girl, 15, stabs mother to death

Girl, 15, stabs mother to death

 
TURIN
Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

 
AGRIGENTO
Sicilian town council ex-head shot to death

Sicilian town council ex-head shot to death

 
SIENA
Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

 
ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

 
ROME
Man, 25, found dead in lake after rave party

Man, 25, found dead in lake after rave party

 
ROME
COVID: 12-18-yr-olds start getting jabs without booking

COVID: 12-18-yr-olds start getting jabs without booking

 
ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

VERONA

Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

Judy, 49, was well-loved and respected says Bussolengo zoo

Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

VERONA, AUG 16 - Europe's oldest chimp, Judy, has died at the age of 49 in her zoo at Bussolengo near Verona, sources said at the weekend. "The oldest chimpanzee in Europe, born in 1972, closed her eyes and fell asleep for good at 09:32 Friday," the Veronese zoo said. The all-time longevity record for a European chimp is held by another female animal who lived to 58 in a Barcelona zoo. Judy was well-loved and respected by her companions, the Bussolengo zoo said. Her death alarmed her fellow chimps who vainly tried to revive her before seeking help from their keepers. Judy's age made her hard of hearing and "her way of screwing up her eyes after she finally recognised a voice made her even sweeter," said the zoo's research and conservation chief, Caterina Spiezio. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it