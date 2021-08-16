Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
TURIN
16 Agosto 2021
TURIN, AUG 16 - A vaccination hub at Moncalieri near Turin was defaced with anti-vax slogans and symbols sprayed in red paint on Sunday. "The vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and saves lives, but a vaccine against ignorance has sadly yet to be found," said Mayor Paolo Montagna, voicing "dismay" at the incident. Carabinieri are viewing CCTV footage of the incident. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su