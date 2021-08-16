Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

TURIN, AUG 16 - A vaccination hub at Moncalieri near Turin was defaced with anti-vax slogans and symbols sprayed in red paint on Sunday. "The vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and saves lives, but a vaccine against ignorance has sadly yet to be found," said Mayor Paolo Montagna, voicing "dismay" at the incident. Carabinieri are viewing CCTV footage of the incident. (ANSA).