Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021

ROME
COVID: 3,674 new cases, 24 more victims

CNR in Milan develops super computer that beats Google

VERONA
Europe's oldest chimp dies near Verona

BERGAMO
Girl, 15, stabs mother to death

TURIN
Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

AGRIGENTO
Sicilian town council ex-head shot to death

SIENA
Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

ROME
Man, 25, found dead in lake after rave party

ROME
COVID: 12-18-yr-olds start getting jabs without booking

ROME
First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

TURIN

Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

Jab against ignorance yet to to be found says mayor

Vaccine hub defaced with anti-vax symbos

TURIN, AUG 16 - A vaccination hub at Moncalieri near Turin was defaced with anti-vax slogans and symbols sprayed in red paint on Sunday. "The vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and saves lives, but a vaccine against ignorance has sadly yet to be found," said Mayor Paolo Montagna, voicing "dismay" at the incident. Carabinieri are viewing CCTV footage of the incident. (ANSA).

