SIENA
SIENA

Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

Hot-air balloonist falls to her death after craft rises

SIENA, AUG 16 - A 40-year-old female hot-air balloonist fell to her death near Siena Monday after craft took off unexpectedly and jolted her out from a height of about 10 metres, local sources said. The accident occurred at Buoncovento, after the woman had landed and disembarked a group of tourists she had taken for a scenic tour of the surrounding area. The tourists were unhurt. Another woman on board a second balloon called the police and emergency services. Police are trying to establish exactly what happened. The victim died instantly. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).

