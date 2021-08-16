Man, 25, found dead in lake after rave party

ROME, AUG 16 - A 25-year-old man, born in London but resident in the north of Italy, was found dead in a lake near Viterbo Monday after taking part in a huge rave party straddling the borders of Tuscany and Lazio at the weekend. The man's body was found in Lake Mezzano. He had been seen going into the lake Sunday night and not coming out again. Police and fire fighters dragged the lake before finding his body. The rave is still going on, a few hundred metres from where the body was found. (ANSA).