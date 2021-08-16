First airlift plane returns from Afghanistan

ROME, AUG 16 - The first plane in Italy's airlift from Kabul touched down at Rome's Fiumicino Airport at 14.28 with 74 people brought back from Afghanistan after the Taliban took back the Asian country. The plan was carrying Italian diplomatic staff, Italian nationals and Afghan former assistants to the Italian contingent in the Asian country. The flight had about 20 Afghans who have been expatriated from their country because they helped the Italian contingent, and about 50 diplomatic staff and Italian nationals. Premier Mario Draghi on Monday stressed the importance of protecting Afghans who collaborate with Italy's mission in Afghanistan after the first 20 such former assistants landed safely in Rome as part of the airlift from Kabul. "Premier Mario Draghi thanks the armed forces for the operations which are enabling us to bring back our co-nationals based in Afghanistan," the premier's office said in a note. "Italy's commitment is to protect the Afghan citizens who collaborated with our mission. "The premier is in constant contact with Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. "Italy is working with its European partners for a solution to the crisis which safeguards human rights and in particular those of women". The Italian air force KC767 transport plane left Kabul Sunday evening as the Taliban were about to complete their takeover of the Afghan capital, completing their unexpectedly fast retaking of the country after US and other western countries pulled out following a 20-year operation there. At least five people have been killed in stampedes to board outgoing flights at Kabul airport, various media outlets have reported. The evacuation of western embassies is continuing after the Taliban on Sunday took the presidential palace in Kabul, raised their flag there and announced that "the war is over". The Islamist militants have promised to recreate an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan. More flights are scheduled over the coming days to bring back Italian nationals and other Afghans who faced possible reprisals from the militants. An Italian defence ministry team is organising embarkation at Kabul airport. Military sources in Rome said the evacuation plan for the diplomatic staff, nationals and Afghan ex-collaborators was set up for the defence ministry in double-quick time by the Interforce Operational High Command (COVI) under General Luciano Portolano. The pace of the Taliban's reconquest of Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden said all US forces would be withdrawn by September 11 has surprised all observers and prompted widespread comparisons to the fall of Saigon in 1975. (ANSA).