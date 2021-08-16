Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021 | 16:28

ROME

Soccer: Abraham moves from Chelsea to Roma

England striker replaces Dzeko

ROME, AUG 16 - England striker Tammy Abraham is moving from Chelsea to Roma in a 42 million euro deal. Abraham, who has won six caps and scored one England goal since 2017, is a key part of new boss José Mourinho's attacking set-up after longtime Giallorossi centre-foward and Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko left the capital for Serie A champs Inter. The six foot three inch 23-year-old is expected to play a major role in Roma's bid to regain a place in Europe after coming seventh in Serie A last year. Abraham is on a five-year deal lasting till 2026 and paying him five million euros a year. Chelsea has an 80 million euros buy-back clause that can be exercised after two years. He was greeted at Rome airport Sunday by around 50 fans who roared his name. He took a medical at the Villa Stuart Clinic and is expected to sign Monday. (ANSA).

