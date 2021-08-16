Tennis: Giorgi wins first Master 1000 title

ROME, AUG 16 - Italy's Camila Giorgi on Sunday won her first Master 1000 title by beating Czech world No.6 and former No.1 Karolina Pliskova in two sets in Montreal. Macerata-born Giorgi, 29, won the National Bank Open by 6-3, 7-5. "It's one of the most beautiful days, because I played beautiful tennis this week, with all complicated and very high-level matches," she said on Monday. The victory pushes Giorgi up from 71 to 34 in the WTA world rankings. Giorgi has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 26 on 22 October 2018. She is currently the No.1 Italian female tennis player. After winning her first ITF title in 2009, she made her Grand Slam and main-draw debut at the 2011 Wimbledon Championships. Giorgi reached the fourth round of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships in just her second appearance at the tournament. She reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, six years after her Wimbledon breakout. Giorgi reached her first WTA Tour final in 2014 at the Katowice Open, and then won her first title at the Rosmalen Open. The Montreal title is the biggest of her career. Giorgi is known for her aggressive style of game and her powerful flat groundstrokes, and is considered to be one of the hardest hitters of the ball on the tour. Her most notable professional wins have come at the 2013 US Open, Indian Wells Open, and Eastbourne International, defeating former world No. 1 players Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka, respectively. (ANSA).