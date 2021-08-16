Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021 | 14:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Tennis: Giorgi wins first Master 1000 title

Tennis: Giorgi wins first Master 1000 title

 
ROME
Storms to break heat wave in north

Storms to break heat wave in north

 
ROME
Man, 22, punched in homophobic attack near Rome

Man, 22, punched in homophobic attack near Rome

 
ROME
105 femicides in Italy over last year says interior ministry

105 femicides in Italy over last year says interior ministry

 
ROME
Public debt hits new record 2.696 tn

Public debt hits new record 2.696 tn

 
ROME
Cops shut 17 tourist facilities for failing COVID norms

Cops shut 17 tourist facilities for failing COVID norms

 
ROME
4 bn from NRRP for home care says Speranza

4 bn from NRRP for home care says Speranza

 
ROME
First airlift flight from Afghanistan set to arrive

First airlift flight from Afghanistan set to arrive

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy records 7,409 new cases, 45 deaths

COVID-19: Italy records 7,409 new cases, 45 deaths

 
ROME
Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS

Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS

 
ROME
Outrage at proposal to name square after Hitler

Outrage at proposal to name square after Hitler

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Ferragosto lucano: Potenza deserta e Matera fa il pieno con Alberto Angela

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Morta Teresa Strada, di Emergency

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

ROME

Tennis: Giorgi wins first Master 1000 title

'Beautiful day' says Italian after beating Pliskova in Montreal

Tennis: Giorgi wins first Master 1000 title

ROME, AUG 16 - Italy's Camila Giorgi on Sunday won her first Master 1000 title by beating Czech world No.6 and former No.1 Karolina Pliskova in two sets in Montreal. Macerata-born Giorgi, 29, won the National Bank Open by 6-3, 7-5. "It's one of the most beautiful days, because I played beautiful tennis this week, with all complicated and very high-level matches," she said on Monday. The victory pushes Giorgi up from 71 to 34 in the WTA world rankings. Giorgi has a career-high singles ranking of world No. 26 on 22 October 2018. She is currently the No.1 Italian female tennis player. After winning her first ITF title in 2009, she made her Grand Slam and main-draw debut at the 2011 Wimbledon Championships. Giorgi reached the fourth round of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships in just her second appearance at the tournament. She reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, six years after her Wimbledon breakout. Giorgi reached her first WTA Tour final in 2014 at the Katowice Open, and then won her first title at the Rosmalen Open. The Montreal title is the biggest of her career. Giorgi is known for her aggressive style of game and her powerful flat groundstrokes, and is considered to be one of the hardest hitters of the ball on the tour. Her most notable professional wins have come at the 2013 US Open, Indian Wells Open, and Eastbourne International, defeating former world No. 1 players Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka, respectively. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it