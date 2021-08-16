Lunedì 16 Agosto 2021 | 14:45

'Lucifer' to ease this week but temps will rise back at weekend

Storms to break heat wave in north

ROME, AUG 16 - Widespread rain and some violent thunderstorms are set to break the recent baking heat wave in the north of Italy, forecasters said Sunday. The worst of the downfalls are set to hit Piedmont and Lombardy late Monday and then spread to Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The weather front will be marked by intense downpours, local hail storms, frequent lightning strikes and gale-force winds, forecasters said. The civil protection department has issued a weather alert for the four regions. A yellow alert is in place Monday for storm risk in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and much of Lombardy and Piedmont. The www.iLMeteo.it website said Monday that the Lucifer heat wave that has had Italy in its grasp over the last week will start easing with the arrival of cooler north Atlantic air Monday, taking temperatures back down 10-12 degrees to seasonal averages after setting a record of almost 49 degrees C in Sicily. The cooler air will spread from the north, with accompanying rainstorms, to the centre on Tuesday and the rest of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, the website said. But it will be a brief respite and temperatures will rise back to 33-35 degrees C at the weekend, www.iLMeteo.it said. (ANSA).

