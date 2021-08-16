Public debt hits new record 2.696 tn

ROME, AUG 16 - Italy's public debt has hit a new record of 2.6962 trillion euros, the Bank of Italy said Monday. The debt rose by around 9.2 billion euros in June, the central bank said. The public sector borrowing requirement rose to 15 billion euros. Factors such as the re-evaluation of inflation-linked bonds and the variation of exchange rates more than made up for a reduction in the Treasury's liquid assets of 6.8 billion euros, to 84.4 billion. Italy's public debt is the second-highest in the eurozone after that of Greece. The government recently said the debt will rise to 159.8% of GDP this year, to fall to 156.3% in 2022, 155% in 2023 and 152.7% in 2024. (ANSA).