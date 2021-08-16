Man, 22, punched in homophobic attack near Rome

ROME, AUG 16 - A 22-year-old was punched in the face in what is believed to have been a homophobic attack near Rome on Sunday night, sources said Monday. The alleged victim, who was with a companion, was allegedly attacked by a 23-year-old Roman man while walking outside a bathing club at Anzio. Police have identified the alleged attacker. The alleged victim suffered bruising to the face and was urged to file a complaint against the alleged assailant, judicial sources said. Shortly before the alleged assault police were called to a nearby nightspot to quell a scuffle. (ANSA).