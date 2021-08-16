105 femicides in Italy over last year says interior ministry

ROME, AUG 16 - There were some 105 femicides in Italy over the year frpm August 2020 to July 2021, the interior ministry said Sunday. This amounted to 38% of all murders, the ministry said. The number of femicides fell by 13.9% compared to the previous year. Some 62 of the femicides were committed by partners or exes. There were some 15,989 citations for stalking, with women being the victims in 74% of such cases. Italy's alarming spate of femicides has continued with the murder of three women in quick succession, one in the northern town of Vigevano, near Pavia, another in the Tuscan province of Grosseto, and the third near the Lombard city of Brescia, in the space of 24 hours just before the Ferragosto mid-August holiday. (ANSA).