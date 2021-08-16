4 bn from NRRP for home care says Speranza

ROME, AUG 16 - The EU-funded post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience plan (NRRP) allots some four billion euros to boost home care, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday. "With the agreement between the State and the Regions on domicile treatment, we are taking a fundamental step to build the health system of tomorrow," he said after the deal was reached. "With the NRRP we are investing four billion euros in home care, to bring public assistance and the most appropriate treatment into the homes of patients. "The new system of authorization and accreditation which has been approved sets elevated and homogeneous requisites for all the subjects that provide such services and will ensure treatment with high standards and the same quality across all the national territory. "We will be able to treat people better, averting the recourse to hospitals when it is not necessary and using resources to the best extent." Among other things, the agreement sets up annual monitoring of the agreement. Now new national public-finance burdens are expected. (ANSA).