First airlift flight from Afghanistan set to arrive

ROME, AUG 16 - The first airlift flight from Afghanistan is set to arrive in Rome at about 14:30 Monday carrying some 70 Italian diplomatic staff, Italian nationals and Afghan former assistants to the Italian contingent in the Asian country, sources said. The flight will be carrying about 20 Afghans who are being expatriated from their country because they helped the Italian contingent, and about 50 diplomatic staff and Italian nationals. The Italian air force KC767 left Kabul Sunday evening as the Taliban were about to complete their takeover of the Afghan capital, completing their unexpectedly fast retaking of the country after US and other western countries pulled out following a 20-year operation there. At least five people have been killed in stampedes to board outgoing flights at Kabul airport, various media outlets have reported. The evacuation of western embassies is continuing after the Taliban on Sunday took the presidential palace in Kabul, raised their flag there and announced that "the war is over". The Islamist militants have promised to recreate an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan. More flights are scheduled over the coming days to bring back Italian nationals and other Afghans who faced possible reprisals from the militants. An Italian defence ministry team is organising embarkation at Kabul airport. Military sources in Rome said the evacuation plan for the diplomatic staff, nationals and Afghan ex-collaborators was set up for the defence ministry in record time by the Interforce Operational High Command (COVI) under General Luciano Portolano. The pace of the Taliban's reconquest of Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden said all US forces would be withdrawn by September 11 has surprised all observers and prompted widespread comparisons to the fall of Saigon in 1975. (ANSA).