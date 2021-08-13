Venerdì 13 Agosto 2021 | 20:26

COVID-19: Italy records 7,409 new cases, 45 deaths

ROME
Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS

ROME
Outrage at proposal to name square after Hitler

ROME
Factory near Turin caves in over vaccine passport

ROME
Italy gets first 24.9 bn of EU Recovery Fund cash

ROME
COVID-19: Rt transmission no. down but incidence up

ROME
Sardinia, Liguria suspend unvaccinated health workers

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 7,270 new cases, 30 deaths

ROME
Athletics: Jacobs says he won't race again till 2022

ROME
COVID-19: Five Italian regions red on ECDC map

ROME

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,379.

ROME, AUG 13 - The health ministry said Friday that 7,409 new COVID-19 cases had been registered in Italy in the last 24-hour period and 45 coronavirus sufferers had died in that time. On Thursday there were 7,270 new cases and 30 deaths. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,379. The ministry said 225,486 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 216,969 on Thursday. The positivity rate was steady at 3.2%. The ministry said 369 COVID patients were being treated in intensive care in Italy, up by 17 with respect to Thursday. It said 3,033 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 58. (ANSA).

