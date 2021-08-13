Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS
ROME
13 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 13 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said Friday that having complete vaccination for COVID-19, which in most cases means being double-jabbed, gives 96.82% protection from death. It said a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine gives is 82.26% effective at preventing death. (ANSA).
