Venerdì 13 Agosto 2021 | 18:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS

Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS

 
ROME
Outrage at proposal to name square after Hitler

Outrage at proposal to name square after Hitler

 
ROME
Factory near Turin caves in over vaccine passport

Factory near Turin caves in over vaccine passport

 
ROME
Italy gets first 24.9 bn of EU Recovery Fund cash

Italy gets first 24.9 bn of EU Recovery Fund cash

 
ROME
COVID-19: Rt transmission no. down but incidence up

COVID-19: Rt transmission no. down but incidence up

 
ROME
Sardinia, Liguria suspend unvaccinated health workers

Sardinia, Liguria suspend unvaccinated health workers

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 7,270 new cases, 30 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 7,270 new cases, 30 deaths

 
ROME
Athletics: Jacobs says he won't race again till 2022

Athletics: Jacobs says he won't race again till 2022

 
ROME
COVID-19: Five Italian regions red on ECDC map

COVID-19: Five Italian regions red on ECDC map

 
ROME

Italian firefighters battle hundreds of blazes nationwide

 
ROME
Two femicides in quick succession in Italy

Two femicides in quick succession in Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Quarant'anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

Quarantuno anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Trepuzzi, focolaio in Rssa: sale a 42 numero contagi, tutti asintomatici (e già vaccinati)

Trepuzzi, focolaio in Rssa: sale a 42 numero contagi, tutti asintomatici (e già vaccinati)

ROME

Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS

Single dose is 82.26% effective

Total vaccination gives 96.82% protection from death - ISS

ROME, AUG 13 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry said Friday that having complete vaccination for COVID-19, which in most cases means being double-jabbed, gives 96.82% protection from death. It said a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine gives is 82.26% effective at preventing death. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it