Factory near Turin caves in over vaccine passport

ROME, AUG 13 - A factory near Turin has dropped a plan to make having the Green Pass vaccine passport obligatory to access the works canteen after unions called a strike over the issue. Hanon Systems said it had "immediately" withdrawn the plan to make the Green Pass necessary to enter the canteen of the factory at Campiglione Fenile. Davide Provenzano of the Fim Cisl union said the outcome was a "great victory" and called off the two-hour strike that had been set to take place on Friday. (ANSA).