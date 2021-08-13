COVID-19: Rt transmission no. down but incidence up

ROME, AUG 13 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has dropped to 1.27 from 1.56 last week, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The incidence, however, has risen to 73 COVID cases for every 100,000 inhabitants from 68 last week, the draft of the report said. It said the proportion of Italy's intensive care places occupied by COVID patients had increased slightly to 4%, with 322 coronavirus sufferers in ICUs on August 10, compared to 258 on August 3. It said the proportion of ordinary hospital places taken up by COVID patients had risen to 5%. The report stressed that none of Italy's regions were above the critical thresholds for the proportion of COVID patients in intensive care and in ordinary hospital wards. The monitoring report will be presented at a press conference later on Friday. (ANSA).