Sardinia, Liguria suspend unvaccinated health workers

ROME, AUG 12 - The regions of Sardinia and Liguria are suspending health workers who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, sources said Thursday. Liguria has suspended without pay or transferred 71 health workers at the moment, the sources said. The Ligurian regional health system employs around 25,000 people. Sardinia's Health Protection Agency has prepared letters informing 57 health workers who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 that they are being suspended, sources said. The regional authorities there, however, are looking at a total of over 700 health workers in the private and public sector who have not been vaccinated for the coronavirus, sources said. Regional commissions are looking at the cases of people who have produced medical certificates to justify not having a jab. Many other unvaccinated health workers on the island have refused to accept the registered letter asking them to justify the failure to get a jab. (ANSA).

