COVID-19: Italy registers 7,270 new cases, 30 deaths

ROME, AUG 12 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 7,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period. It said 30 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. There were 6,968 new COVID cases on Wednesday and 31 deaths. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,334. The ministry said 216,969 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 3.3%. That compares to a positivity rate of 3% on Wednesday, when 230,039 tests were done. The ministry said 352 COVID-19 sufferers were being treated in intensive care in Italy, an increase of 15 with respect to Wednesday. It said 2,975 coronavirus patients were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 27 on Wednesday. (ANSA).