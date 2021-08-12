Giovedì 12 Agosto 2021 | 18:29

ROME

Athletics: Jacobs says he won't race again till 2022

Double Olympic champion announces break via Instagram

Athletics: Jacobs says he won't race again till 2022

ROME, AUG 12 - Italy's Marcell Jacobs said Thursday that he will not race again this year after his sensational golden sprint double at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Responding to an Instagram follower who asked what his next race would be, Jacobs replied: 2022". The two-time Olympic champion was scheduled to race in Eugene, Oregon, on August 21 at the Prefontaine Classic, a Diamond League event. But he is still shaking off jet-lag and, while he was still in Tokyo, he spoke about a knee-cartilage problem. Jacobs won the individual 100 metres at the Olympics to take Usain Bolt's crown as the world's fastest man and helped Italy win the 4x100m sprint relay. (ANSA).

