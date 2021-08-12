COVID-19: Five Italian regions red on ECDC map

ROME, AUG 12 - Italy has five regions coloured red on the map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the COVID-19 situation after it was updated on Thursday. Calabria was bumped up to red on Thursday, joining Sicily, Sardinia, Tuscany and Marche. A region is red if the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or if the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500. The maximum level on the map is a notch higher, dark red. Almost all of the rest of Italy is a notch down, orange. But Molise and the autonomous province of Bolzano remain at the lowest level - green. (ANSA).