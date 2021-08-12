Two femicides in quick succession in Italy

ROME, AUG 12 - Italy's alarming spate of femicides has continued with the murder of two women in quick succession, one in the northern town of Vigevano, near Pavia, and the other in the Tuscan province of Grosseto. In the first case Marco De Frenza, a 59-year-old with a criminal record, turned himself into police late on Wednesday and confessed to killing his 39-year-old partner, Marylin Pera, by cutting her throat with a kitchen knife. He stayed at home with the woman's body lying in a pool of blood for 24 hours before turning himself in, the sources said. He told police that he killed the woman when he was drunk, the sources said. He has been taken to Pavia prison. The case in Tuscany was similar. A man called the Carabinieri police at about midnight and confessed to killing his partner near the town of Monterotondo Marittimo. The police found the woman's body had a cut to the throat while the man was covered in blood and weeping. In the Gargano area of Puglia, meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was arrested after kicking and punching his partner in the face. The woman managed to get away from the man and, with her clothes still torn, get help from passers-by and the Carabinieri. She told the police that he partner had been subjecting her to violence for seven months. Photo: an image of Marylin Pera taken from Facebook. (ANSA).