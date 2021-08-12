Giovedì 12 Agosto 2021 | 15:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Two femicides in quick succession in Italy

Two femicides in quick succession in Italy

 
ROME
Sardinia to suspend 57 unvaccinated health workers

Sardinia to suspend 57 unvaccinated health workers

 
ROME

Firefighters battle hundreds of blazes all over Italy

 
ROME
Over 70% of over-12s in Italy vaccinated - Speranza

Over 70% of over-12s in Italy vaccinated - Speranza

 
ROME
European record temperature of 48.8°C registered in Sicily

European record temperature of 48.8°C registered in Sicily

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 6,968 new cases, 31 victims

COVID-19: Italy registers 6,968 new cases, 31 victims

 
ROME

Workers at plant near Turin to strike over Green Pass

 
ROME
Man dies in Calabria wildfires

Man dies in Calabria wildfires

 
ROME
Cable-car-disaster survivor at centre of custody battle

Cable-car-disaster survivor at centre of custody battle

 
ROME
COVID-19: 12-18s to get jabs without booking from Aug 16

COVID-19: 12-18s to get jabs without booking from Aug 16

 
ROME
Numerous child deaths caused by COVID - paediatricians

Numerous child deaths caused by COVID - paediatricians

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, inquietanti scritte no vax

Bari, inquietanti scritte no vax - INDAGA LA DIGOS

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Quarant'anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

Quarantuno anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

ROME

Two femicides in quick succession in Italy

Both women stabbed to death

Two femicides in quick succession in Italy

ROME, AUG 12 - Italy's alarming spate of femicides has continued with the murder of two women in quick succession, one in the northern town of Vigevano, near Pavia, and the other in the Tuscan province of Grosseto. In the first case Marco De Frenza, a 59-year-old with a criminal record, turned himself into police late on Wednesday and confessed to killing his 39-year-old partner, Marylin Pera, by cutting her throat with a kitchen knife. He stayed at home with the woman's body lying in a pool of blood for 24 hours before turning himself in, the sources said. He told police that he killed the woman when he was drunk, the sources said. He has been taken to Pavia prison. The case in Tuscany was similar. A man called the Carabinieri police at about midnight and confessed to killing his partner near the town of Monterotondo Marittimo. The police found the woman's body had a cut to the throat while the man was covered in blood and weeping. In the Gargano area of Puglia, meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was arrested after kicking and punching his partner in the face. The woman managed to get away from the man and, with her clothes still torn, get help from passers-by and the Carabinieri. She told the police that he partner had been subjecting her to violence for seven months. Photo: an image of Marylin Pera taken from Facebook. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it