Over 70% of over-12s in Italy vaccinated - Speranza

ROME, AUG 12 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that over seven in 10 of the Italian population over 12 are vaccinated for COVID-19. "Today we have passed the mark of 70% of the people who can be vaccinated that have had at least the first dose," Speranza said. "It's an encouraging result". Italian medicines agency AIFA has authorized the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines on adolescents aged between 12 and 17. A coronavirus vaccine for younger children has not yet been approved. COVID-19 hospital admissions are continuing to rise in Sicily, the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) said on Thursday. It said the proportion of intensive-care places taken up by COVID patients on the island had risen by a percentage point to 8%. That is two points away from 10%, which is a threshold that is one of the factors that could lead to a region being bumped up from a low-risk white zone to a moderate-risk yellow one and facing a series of restrictions. The proportion of beds in ordinary hospital wards occupied by coronavirus sufferers in Sicily is 14%, one point below the threshold to change colour for this factor. The proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID patients was also up by a point in Puglia, taking it up to 5%. (ANSA).