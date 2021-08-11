Mercoledì 11 Agosto 2021 | 20:17

ROME
European record temperature of 48.8°C registered in Sicily

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 6,968 new cases, 31 victims

ROME

Workers at plant near Turin to strike over Green Pass

 
ROME
Man dies in Calabria wildfires

ROME
Cable-car-disaster survivor at centre of custody battle

ROME
COVID-19: 12-18s to get jabs without booking from Aug 16

ROME
Numerous child deaths caused by COVID - paediatricians

ROME
Lucifer heatwave expected to peak Friday

ROME
Annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July - ISTAT

ROME
Bars, restaurants can check IDs for Green Pass - govt (7)

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,636 new cases, 31 deaths

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

European record temperature of 48.8°C registered in Sicily

Lucifer heatwave has Italy baking

ROME, AUG 11 - A temperature of 48.8°C was registered in the province of Siracusa on Wednesday by Sicily's SIAS agency in what looks set to be a new European record. "If the figure is confirmed after the appropriate analysis, it could be the highest value ever registered on the European continent," said 3bmeteo.com meteorologist Manuel Mazzoleni. "That would beat the previous record of 48°C taken in Athens on July 10, 1977 and it would even beat the record of 48.5°C recorded at an unofficial station at Catenanuova in August 1999". Italy is currently baking in the Lucifer heatwave, which is expected to peak later this week. Scientists say the climate crisis is causing heatwaves and extreme weather events to be more frequent and more intense. (ANSA).

