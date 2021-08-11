Workers at plant near Turin to strike over Green Pass

ROME, AUG 11 - Unions representing workers at the Hanon System plant at Campiglione Fenile, near Turin, have called a two-hour strike for this Friday in protest at the company's decision to make the Green Pass vaccine passport obligatory to access the site's canteen. Education-sector unions, meanwhile, expressed anger at the government's decision to make the Green Pass obligatory for all school workers as of next month. "The decision to adopt the Green Pass for school personnel, with related penalties in the case of failure to comply, was made by the government in a unilateral way," the unions said in a joint statement. "90% of the sector's workers are vaccinated. "The measure that has been adopted feeds tension in a big way. "No more diktats. You don't reopen schools via decree. Dialogue is needed". The Green Pass shows that a person has been vaccinated for COVID-19, has had it and recovered, or has recently tested negative for the coronavirus. (ANSA).