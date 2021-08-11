Man dies in Calabria wildfires

ROME, AUG 11 - A 76-year-old man is dead due to wildfires in countryside near to the Calabrian town of Grotteria, sources said on Wednesday. The victim, Mario Zavaglia, died after the flames enveloped his country house and caused it to cave in, the sources said. The Sanctuary of Santa Maria di Polsi, meanwhile, is "almost cut off" due to wildfires on the Aspromonte mountain in Calabria, the site's Dean, Don Tonino Saraco, told ANSA on Wednesday. "The main road is blocked by the flames," said Saraco. "The only access is via two secondary roads, one of which is a mule track". He said many cars and pilgrims who had set off on foot to reach the sanctuary on foot were having to turn back. Many Italian regions have been hit by devastating wildfires in recent weeks, with Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria and Abruzzo hit particularly hard. There have also been devastating wildfires in many other parts of the world this summer, which experts are linking to the climate crisis. (ANSA).