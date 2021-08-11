COVID-19: 12-18s to get jabs without booking from Aug 16

ROME, AUG 11 - COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo has written to Italy's regional governments telling them to allow 12-to-18-year-olds to get COVID-19 jabs without booking. The letter tells the regions to prepare fast tracks for young people in this age group and make it possible for them to get vaccinated "even without advance booking". The government is keen to get as many people as possible in this age group vaccinated for the coronavirus before the start of the new school year in September. Furthermore, it is also important to vaccinate young people as experts say the transmission of the virus is currently taking place primarily among under-30s. Italy has authorized the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines on minors aged 12 to 17. (ANSA).