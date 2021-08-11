Annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July - ISTAT

ROME, AUG 11 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July, up from 1.3% in June, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said it had revised up its inflation figure for July, after putting it at 1.8% in its flash estimate. ISTAT said its consumer price index was up by 0.5% in month-on-month terms. It said its trolley index of items such as food and household goods was flat in year-on-year terms. That index registered a 0.7% drop in June. Consumer association Codacons said the rise in the inflation rate to 1.9% would cost the average family an extra 584 euros a year. (ANSA).