COVID-19: 12-18s to get jabs without booking from Aug 16

Numerous child deaths caused by COVID - paediatricians

Lucifer heatwave expected to peak Friday

Annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July - ISTAT

Bars, restaurants can check IDs for Green Pass - govt (7)

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,636 new cases, 31 deaths

COVID: '90% of intensive-care patients unvaccinated'

Calls to axe Durigon over Mussolini-brother proposal

Govt aiming to cut tax evasion by 15% by 2024

Laila 'wasn't trained to use machine that killed her'

Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

ROME

Annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July - ISTAT

Up from 1.3% in June

Annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July - ISTAT

ROME, AUG 11 - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.9% in July, up from 1.3% in June, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said it had revised up its inflation figure for July, after putting it at 1.8% in its flash estimate. ISTAT said its consumer price index was up by 0.5% in month-on-month terms. It said its trolley index of items such as food and household goods was flat in year-on-year terms. That index registered a 0.7% drop in June. Consumer association Codacons said the rise in the inflation rate to 1.9% would cost the average family an extra 584 euros a year. (ANSA).

