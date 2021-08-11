Bars, restaurants can check IDs for Green Pass - govt (7)

Mercoledì 11 Agosto 2021 | 13:03

ROME, AUG 11 - The Interior Ministry has released a circular letter clarifying how the rules of the Green Pass vaccine passport should be applied, saying bars and restaurants will be able to ask people to show ID to prove their Green Pass is valid in some cases. As of August 6, the scope of the Green Pass has been expanded and it is now necessary for a range of activities, including to be able to sit inside bars and restaurants. The government had initially said that bars and restaurants would have to ask for the Green Pass to allow people to sit inside, but would not be able to request people show an ID document to prove the vaccine passport belongs to them. This caused confusion and led to mockery, with a cartoon depicting a big, hairy man producing a green pass that said he was a woman doing the rounds on social media. The circular letter, however, said that bars and restaurants will have the power to ask for ID on a "discretionary" basis in order to prevent "cases of abuse or evasion" of the rules, such as when there is a "clear incongruence" in the data on the certification. The Green Pass shows that a person has been vaccinated for COVID-19, has had it and recovered, or has recently tested negative for the coronavirus. (ANSA).

