COVID-19: Italy registers 5,636 new cases, 31 deaths

ROME, AUG 10 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 5,636 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period and 31 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. On Monday there were 4,200 new COVID cases and 22 deaths. The ministry said 241,766 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 2.3%. That compares to a positivity rate of 4% on Monday, when 102,864 tests were done. The pressure on Italy's health system was steady. The ministry said 322 COVID patients were being treated in intensive care in Italy, one fewer than on Monday. It said 2,880 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, four more than Monday. (ANSA).