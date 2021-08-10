COVID: '90% of intensive-care patients unvaccinated'

ROME, AUG 10 - The head of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said Tuesday that nine in 10 of the patients being treated in intensive care units in Italy for COVID-19 are not vaccinated for the coronavirus. "The intensive care directors tell us that almost all of their patients affected by COVID, 90%, are not vaccinated," FIASO President Giovanni Migliore said. "This conforms that the vaccine is the most effective weapon at our disposal to combat the pandemic and its worst effects. "The alarm about the resurgence of hospital admissions, some serious enough to require intensive care, confirms that we must not lower the guard and we must continue with the vaccination campaign". (ANSA).