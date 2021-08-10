Calls to axe Durigon over Mussolini-brother proposal

ROME, AUG 10 - Calls for Economy Undersecretary Claudio Durigon to quit or be sacked were increasing on Tuesday after the League MP called for a park in his home city, Latina, to be renamed after Arnaldo Mussolini, the brother of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The park is currently named after Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, two anti-mafia prosecuting magistrates who were murdered by Cosa Nostra in 1992. Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) joined the calls for Durigon to be axed on Tuesday. "I think what Undersecretary Durigon said is intolerable and I don't think it is compatible with him being in government," Patuanelli said during a visit to see the damage caused by wildfires in Sardinia last month. "I hope that we don't get to the point of a no-confidence motion. "I think it will be necessary for Durigon to step aside". (ANSA).