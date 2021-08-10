Martedì 10 Agosto 2021 | 18:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 5,636 new cases, 31 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 5,636 new cases, 31 deaths

 
ROME
COVID: '90% of intensive-care patients unvaccinated'

COVID: '90% of intensive-care patients unvaccinated'

 
ROME
Calls to axe Durigon over Mussolini-brother proposal

Calls to axe Durigon over Mussolini-brother proposal

 
ROME
Govt aiming to cut tax evasion by 15% by 2024

Govt aiming to cut tax evasion by 15% by 2024

 
ROME
Laila 'wasn't trained to use machine that killed her'

Laila 'wasn't trained to use machine that killed her'

 
ROME
Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

 
ROME
COVID: incidence and ICU cases up says AGENAS

COVID: incidence and ICU cases up says AGENAS

 
ROME
Alert raised further as Lucifer turns up the heat

Alert raised further as Lucifer turns up the heat

 
ROME
INAIL head blasts spate of workplace deaths as shameful

INAIL head blasts spate of workplace deaths as shameful

 
ROME
Another life lost as spate of workplace deaths continues

Another life lost as spate of workplace deaths continues

 
ROME
Seven-year-old dead after being found face-down in pool

Seven-year-old dead after being found face-down in pool

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Quarant'anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

Quarantuno anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

L'arrivo della Vlora nel '91 «Il mio Enrico, il sindaco  che disse no al lager»

L'arrivo della Vlora nel '91
«Il mio Enrico, il sindaco 
che disse no al lager»

ROME

Calls to axe Durigon over Mussolini-brother proposal

Economy undersec' mooted naming park after dictator's sibling

Calls to axe Durigon over Mussolini-brother proposal

ROME, AUG 10 - Calls for Economy Undersecretary Claudio Durigon to quit or be sacked were increasing on Tuesday after the League MP called for a park in his home city, Latina, to be renamed after Arnaldo Mussolini, the brother of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The park is currently named after Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, two anti-mafia prosecuting magistrates who were murdered by Cosa Nostra in 1992. Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) joined the calls for Durigon to be axed on Tuesday. "I think what Undersecretary Durigon said is intolerable and I don't think it is compatible with him being in government," Patuanelli said during a visit to see the damage caused by wildfires in Sardinia last month. "I hope that we don't get to the point of a no-confidence motion. "I think it will be necessary for Durigon to step aside". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it